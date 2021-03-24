Markets
CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $6.39
- A break below $6.32-1/4 could cause a fall into the range of $6.24-1/4 to $6.27-3/4 while a break above $6.39 may lead to a gain to $6.44-3/4.
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may stabilize around a support at $6.32-1/4 per bushel, and retest a resistance at $6.39.
The current bounce is presumed to be against the downtrend from $6.88-1/2, which may be further reversed. However, the bounce observes closely various retracements on the downtrend from $6.68-3/4 to $6.21.
