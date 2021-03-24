Markets
US Cash Grains-Corn, soy bids flat around Midwest
Cash prices remained within ranges that have been hit in recent weeks so growers who wanted to sell at that point already have done so, dealers said.
CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans held steady at elevators and processors around the US Midwest on Tuesday, grain dealers said.
Farmers were not showing much interest in booking sales of either commodity.
Some farmers were busy with field preparation ahead of planting season, which starts in April across much of the Corn Belt, an Ohio dealer said.
