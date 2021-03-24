South Korea's FLC buys 65,000 feed wheat in private deal

HAMBURG: South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

The wheat was purchased at an estimated $271.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was said to be trading house Cargill.

The wheat is for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 15 and can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Denmark, Argentina, China and India, traders said.