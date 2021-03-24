South Korea's FLC buys 65,000 feed wheat in private deal

ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.24%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 124.76 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.02%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.95%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.92%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.56%)
UNITY 29.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,896 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (0.1%)
BR30 25,479 Increased By ▲ 122.07 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,423 Increased By ▲ 15.19 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,731 Decreased By ▼ -18.93 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

The wheat was purchased at an estimated $271.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was said to be trading house Cargill.

The wheat is for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 15 and can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Denmark, Argentina, China and India, traders said.

