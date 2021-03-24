Pakistan Day marked at NHMP Training College

LAHORE: In order to commemorate Pakistan Day at NHMP Training College, special arrangements were made. The day’s celebrations started with recitation of Holy Quran and prayer for peace and prosperity of beloved Pakistan. Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College Taimoor Khan laid floral wreath upon monument of Shuhda of NHMP, offered salami and prayed for elevation of departed souls. Later on, national flag was hoisted and officers of NHMP offered salami to national flag. In other events with relevance to Pakistan Day, national songs were sung, speeches were made and special prizes were distributed among trainee officers.

While addressing the officers on the occasion, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan said that every segment of society will have to play its role if we want to see an enlightened and progressive Pakistan.

