ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Greece delays gas utility bid deadline to third quarter

  • The Greek privatisation agency last year shortlisted seven investors for a 65% stake in DEPA Commercial and the deadline for binding offers was due to expire this month.
  • The seven investor groups that have qualified to bid include two consortiums, one between Hellenic Petroleum and Italy's Edison International Holding and the other including Motor Oil and Public Power Corp.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

ATHENS: Greece has delayed a bid deadline for its dominant gas supplier DEPA Commercial until the third quarter as a result of technical and other issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The Greek privatisation agency last year shortlisted seven investors for a 65% stake in DEPA Commercial and the deadline for binding offers was due to expire this month.

But that has been moved back until the third quarter over an outstanding litigation issue between DEPA and another Greek firm over gas prices, while COVID-19 restrictions hindered bidders from visiting to conduct due diligence, one of the sources said.

The privatisation agency declined to comment.

The seven investor groups that have qualified to bid include two consortiums, one between Hellenic Petroleum and Italy's Edison International Holding and the other including Motor Oil and Public Power Corp..

The individual bidders are Copelouzos Group Gas Limited, GEK TERNA, Switzerland-based energy group MET Holding, Mytilineos and Shell Gas. The preferred bidder will also have the option to buy the remaining 35% stake in DEPA Commercial that Hellenic Petroleum owns if Hellenic doesn't acquire the 65% stake.

Greece aims to raise 1.8 billion euros ($2.14 billion) from the sale of state assets this year, up from about 50 million euros last year, as part of efforts to help its fragile economy emerge from the pandemic after a decade-long financial crisis.

The binding bid deadline for the sale of gas distribution network DEPA Infrastructure has also been delayed until June from March, one of the sources said.

coronavirus pandemic gas utility bid DEPA Commercial Greek privatisation agency

Greece delays gas utility bid deadline to third quarter

SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters