Twitter starts testing its 'undo tweet' feature

  • Twitter has confirmed that it will be adding an 'undo tweet' feature to its platform.
  • Users might have to pay for this new feature.
BR Web Desk 20 Mar 2021
Twitter has confirmed that it will be adding an 'undo tweet' feature to its platform. However, the social media platform might require its users to pay for this new feature.

Previously Twitter also surveyed its users, asking what feature they would want from a paid subscription. A lot of users asked for this undo button to take back their tweets, according to reports by The Verge.

This undo button is essentially different from the edit option, which allows you to make edits to existing posts. The feature is actually similar to the 'undo send' button in Gmail, which waits for a few seconds so that users can rethink before sending an email.

The social media platform has not revealed when it will make this feature widely available. Moreover, Twitter still has not confirmed whether this feature will be limited to only paying customers or not.

