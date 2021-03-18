Markets
Kazakhstan's Jan-Feb copper, steel output up, zinc drops
18 Mar 2021
ALMATY: Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 2% on-year in January-February and crude steel production jumped 8.7%, while refined zinc production dropped 5.3%, statistics bureau data showed on Thursday.
London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production.
ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill.
This year, the mill has been exploring new markets after a slump in demand from traditional buyers, the government said.
