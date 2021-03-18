Kazakhstan's Jan-Feb copper, steel output up, zinc drops

ALMATY: Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 2% on-year in January-February and crude steel production jumped 8.7%, while refined zinc production dropped 5.3%, statistics bureau data showed on Thursday.

London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production.

ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill.

This year, the mill has been exploring new markets after a slump in demand from traditional buyers, the government said.