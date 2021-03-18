Technology
China to put two Canadians on trial in coming days: Ottawa
- The former diplomat and the businessman were formally charged with spying last June.
18 Mar 2021
OTTAWA: China will put two Canadians on trial within days following their arrests more than two years ago in apparent retaliation for the detention of a top Huawei executive, the Canadian government said Wednesday.
"Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Canadian Foreign Minister March Garneau said in a statement.
The former diplomat and the businessman were formally charged with spying last June.
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
China to put two Canadians on trial in coming days: Ottawa
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths
China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY
Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied
Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress
Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments