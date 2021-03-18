Countrywide Covid-19 data: 61 deaths, 2,351 new cases reported in past 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 2,351 coronavirus cases on Wednesday by conducting 38,799 tests, showing a positivity ratio of 6.06 percent, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Covid-19 data revealed.

The NCOC data released here said that during the past 24 hours the country has reported 61 additional coronavirus deaths. After the emergence of 2,351 cases and 61 fresh covid-19 deaths the national tally of corona patients since the pandemic outbreak reaches to 612,315 cases while death toll climbed to 13,656.

The NCOC said that over the past 24 hours, 2,893 corona patients have recovered from the deadly virus taking the national tally of recovered patients to 575,867 which is around 95 percent. According to NCOC at present there are 22,792 coronavirus active cases in Pakistan.

Out of 61 people died of coronavirus in past 24 hours, 56 of them were under treatment in various hospitals and five died in quarantine or home. At present 2,487 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country of which 83 are in critical condition.

Countrywide in past 24 hours a total 38,799 tests were conducted of which 8,878 in Sindh, 16,132 in Punjab, 7,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 5,260 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 545 in Balochistan, 334 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 649 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Since the outbreak of covid-19 in Pakistan the authorities have carried out a total 9,603,865 coronavirus tests and 631 hospitals are equipped with anti-Covid facilities.

Punjab recorded most deaths wherein 41 people died of Covid-19 followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10 deaths and Sindh with seven deaths. Out of the total 61 deaths registered in past 24 hours, 22 of the deceased died on ventilators during their treatment.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 43 percent ventilators occupancy is on top followed by Lahore with 37 percent, Multan 33 percent and Bahawalpur 27 percent.

Around 263 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 67 percent, Peshawar 51 percent, ICT 40 percent and Multan 31 percent. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 612,315 cases were detected, Sindh is top with 261,823 cases followed by Punjab with 189,362 cases, KPK with 76,819 cases, ICT with 48,938 cases, Balochistan with 19,247 cases, AJK with 11,161 cases and GB with 4,965 cases.

The country has recorded 13,656 Covid-19 deaths since the coronavirus eruption. Punjab with 5,853 deaths is on top wherein 41 people lost their lives during past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,468 deaths wherein seven people died in past 24 hours, KPK with 2,179 deaths wherein 10 people died in past 24 hours, ICT with 529 deaths of which three died in past 24 hours, AJK 322 deaths, Balochsitan 202 deaths and GB with 103 deaths.

According to NCOC over the past 24 hours coronavirus positivity rate in capital city has spiked up and reached to 8.4 percent which on other day was recorded at 7.7 percent.

According to the District Health Officer (DH)), about ICT reported 443 new Covid-19 cases which is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day of 2021. Authorities conducted 5,260 coronavirus tests in Islamabad of which 443 were positive.

Owing to high positivity ratio the district health officials have warned of imposition of more smart lockdowns in the city. “More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he stressed.

