World
Three coronavirus patients die in Bangladesh hospital fire
- It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, a fire service official said.
17 Mar 2021
DHAKA: Three coronavirus patients died in a hospital fire in the Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday, officials said.
The patients, who were using ventilators in the hospital's intensive-care unit, died after the fire triggered an evacuation, said Nazmul Haque, director of the hospital.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, a fire service official said.
Hospitals are struggling to deal with a fresh spike in coronavirus infections this month in Bangladesh, which has reported 559,168 cases and 8,571 deaths.
Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed for large fires in the South Asian nation that have killed hundreds of people in recent years.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Three coronavirus patients die in Bangladesh hospital fire
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions
Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments