ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (5.32%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
HUBC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.81%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.11%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.78%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.17%)
TRG 147.00 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.02%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 78.88 (1.64%)
BR30 25,251 Increased By ▲ 605.6 (2.46%)
KSE100 45,406 Increased By ▲ 548.46 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,883 Increased By ▲ 254.9 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Nearby corn futures firm as USDA reports big sales to China

  • Chicago Board of Trade May corn was 4-3/4 cents higher at $5.54-1/4 a bushel, while May soybeans gained 3-3/4 cents to $14.23-1/4 a bushel.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: US corn futures edged higher in actively traded nearby contracts on Tuesday on strong export demand after the US Department of Agriculture confirmed the largest sales to China since January.

Soybean futures were mixed, with nearby prices rising on concerns about South American harvest weather and spillover support from higher spot corn prices. Wheat futures were also mixed.

After weeks of sluggish corn export sales, grain traders had anticipated accelerated buying by China ahead of high-level talks with the United States later this week.

The USDA on Tuesday confirmed US corn sales to China totaling 1.156 million tonnes, the most since January.

The sales came after the USDA on Monday reported one of the strongest weeks of corn export inspections on record.

"We've been hearing since last week that China might be buying ahead of the meeting in Alaska," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist at Zaner Group.

"The market was slightly disappointed that it wasn't a bigger number, but also cautiously optimistic that we might see more tomorrow."

Grain traders are also monitoring weather in South America, where periods of dryness and, at times, excessive rains have disrupted field work.

The adverse weather lifted hopes for additional US export sales.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn was 4-3/4 cents higher at $5.54-1/4 a bushel, while May soybeans gained 3-3/4 cents to $14.23-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT May wheat was 2 cents higher at $6.47 a bushel after touching a one-month low earlier in the day amid improved US winter crop conditions.

Wheat prices were also pressured at times by signs that Russia was prepared to stop interfering in the regulation of grain exports.

Wheat Corn Chicago Board of Trade soyabean Oil Palm Chicago Board of Trade corn futures

