ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (5.32%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
HUBC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.81%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.11%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.78%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.17%)
TRG 147.00 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.02%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 79.1 (1.64%)
BR30 25,233 Increased By ▲ 587.17 (2.38%)
KSE100 45,411 Increased By ▲ 553.57 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,885 Increased By ▲ 256.91 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Corn lingers around over one-week high on strong export demand

  • The sales came after the USDA on Monday reported one of the strongest weeks of corn export inspections on record.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

CANBERRA: US corn futures rose on Wednesday, as strong demand for US supplies kept prices around a more than one-week high hit in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% to $5.54-3/4 a bushel by 0248 GMT, after gaining 0.9% on Tuesday when prices hit a March 8 high of $5.55-1/2 a bushel.

    • The most active soybean futures were down 0.1% to $14.21-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.3% in the previous session.

    • The most active wheat futures were up 0.1% at $6.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1% on Tuesday.

  • The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday confirmed US corn sales to China totalling 1.156 million tonnes, the highest since January.

    • The sales came after the USDA on Monday reported one of the strongest weeks of corn export inspections on record.

    • Russia is prepared to stop interfering in the regulation of grain exports when the market stabilises, the Interfax news agency cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Tuesday.

