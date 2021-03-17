Corn lingers around over one-week high on strong export demand

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% to $5.54-3/4 a bushel by 0248 GMT, after gaining 0.9% on Tuesday when prices hit a March 8 high of $5.55-1/2 a bushel.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.1% to $14.21-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.3% in the previous session.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.1% at $6.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1% on Tuesday.