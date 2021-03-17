ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.65 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.27%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.46%)
DGKC 125.83 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.02%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.34%)
FCCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.53%)
FFBL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.58%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.62%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
PIBTL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.61%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.15%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.54%)
TRG 146.30 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (5.52%)
UNITY 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.15%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 73.04 (1.52%)
BR30 25,182 Increased By ▲ 535.81 (2.17%)
KSE100 45,348 Increased By ▲ 490.98 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,855 Increased By ▲ 227.06 (1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US man charged with threatening to kill Biden, top Democrats

  • In his inauguration speech on January 20, Biden vowed to "defeat" the "rise of political extremism, white supremacy" and "domestic terrorism."
AFP 17 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The Michigan state attorney general on Tuesday charged a US man with crimes for threatening to kill President Joe Biden, top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi and Gretchen Whitmer, the state's Democratic governor.

In January Joshua Doctor, 21, allegedly posted "multiple threatening comments" on the iFunny social media platform, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

In those posts Doctor said he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials, which he claimed would be "the catalyst" for a new American revolution.

The statement also said Doctor's smart phone had information on how to make a bomb and where to find the necessary material.

Doctor, who turned himself in on Tuesday, is charged with threatening an act of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies carrying potential sentences of 20 years.

His first appearance before a judge is scheduled for April 8.

The US government in late January issued an anti-terrorism alert focused for the first time on the threat posed by "extremists" to Biden's presidency.

In his inauguration speech on January 20, Biden vowed to "defeat" the "rise of political extremism, white supremacy" and "domestic terrorism."

Two weeks earlier, on January 6, hundreds of supporters of former president Donald Trump, including members of radical groups, attacked the US Capitol building in Washington in an attempt to prevent the validation of the results of the presidential election that saw Biden beat Trump in November.

In October 2020, governor Whitmer was the target of a small far-right group that planned to abduct her, angry at her coronavirus lockdown measures.

Coronavirus Nancy Pelosi Joshua Wong Michigan state attorney general Attorney General Dana Nessel

US man charged with threatening to kill Biden, top Democrats

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters