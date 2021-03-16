ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.71%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (7.36%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.89%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.01%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 9.62 (0.2%)
BR30 24,659 Increased By ▲ 95.58 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,850 Increased By ▲ 10.53 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,632 Increased By ▲ 35.07 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.31-1/2

  • Wave pattern suggests the completion of a wave iv, and the start of a wave v towards $14.54-3/4.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may test a resistance at $14.31-1/2 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain to $14.46-1/2.

The contract has cleared a resistance at $14.20-1/2. The next resistance will be at $14.31-1/2.

The pattern from the March 11 low of $14.00-3/4 looks like a small inverted head-and-shoulders, which has been confirmed.

The pattern suggests a target of $14.46-1/2. A drop to $14.15 could make this pattern invalid. A bearish target of $14.04-1/2 would be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, the contract remains in a rising channel. It may keep climbing towards the upper channel line. Wave pattern suggests the completion of a wave iv, and the start of a wave v towards $14.54-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

