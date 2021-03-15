World
Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab
- Based on new information, the Dutch Medicines Authority has advised, as a precautionary measure.
15 Mar 2021
THE HAGUE: Dutch health officials said they had suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Sunday for two weeks after "possible side effects" were reported in Denmark and Norway.
"Based on new information, the Dutch Medicines Authority has advised, as a precautionary measure and pending further investigation, to suspend the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement.
