ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.18%)
FFBL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.11%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 126.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.56%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By ▲ 11.21 (0.24%)
BR30 23,739 Increased By ▲ 88.87 (0.38%)
KSE100 43,738 Increased By ▲ 46.68 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,255 Decreased By ▼ -71.26 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Con, soy prices sag on profit-taking after USDA data

  • "That is helpful for winter wheat crops in the Plains and some of these dry areas in the western (corn) belt that really need the rains," Linn said.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: US corn and soybean futures each fell about 2% on Wednesday, a day after monthly US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts failed to offer fresh bullish news, freeing traders to book profits following recent multi-year highs, analysts said.

Wheat futures also declined, following the trend, with beneficial moisture expected to bolster crop prospects in the US Plains this week.

As of 1:14 p.m. CST (1914 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May corn was down 11-1/2 cents at $5.34-1/4 per bushel and May soybeans were down 31 cents at $14.09 a bushel.

CBOT May wheat was down 5 cents at $6.51-1/2 a bushel.

The benchmark CBOT soybean contract was backing down from a near seven-year high set Monday at $14.60, while benchmark corn hit a 7-1/2-year high last month, driven up by export demand and uncertainty about the size of South America's crops.

Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut its estimate of the country's 2020/21 soybean harvest to 45 million tonnes, from 49 million previously, citing dry weather.

The USDA on Tuesday trimmed its Argentine soy crop estimate to 47.5 million tonnes, from 48 million last month, but it raised its estimate of Brazil's soy harvest to 134 million tonnes, from 133 million. The USDA also raised its forecast of global ending stocks of both corn and soybeans, bucking trade expectations for a reduction.

"This time of year, where you didn't get anything from the USDA with the crop report that the bull can point to, you can see some liquidation," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates.

Funds hold net long positions in CBOT corn and soybean futures, leaving the markets vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation.

Meanwhile, attention is starting to turn to the US growing season with planting just a few weeks away in the Midwest, and dormant winter wheat crops entering a key growth phase. Storms are expected this week in portions of the Plains.

"That is helpful for winter wheat crops in the Plains and some of these dry areas in the western (corn) belt that really need the rains," Linn said.

The USDA is scheduled to release its US planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.

Wheat Corn USDA soyabean

Con, soy prices sag on profit-taking after USDA data

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters