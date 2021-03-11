ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.86%)
EPCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.72%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.4%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.23%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HASCOL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.1%)
HUBC 82.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
PTC 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
TRG 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,670 Increased By ▲ 13.62 (0.29%)
BR30 23,735 Increased By ▲ 85.4 (0.36%)
KSE100 43,744 Increased By ▲ 51.97 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,255 Decreased By ▼ -70.67 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three quarters of UK manufacturers hit by Brexit delays

  • Data from some EU countries has shown a fall in goods trade with Britain since Jan. 1 although economists say some of the decline probably reflects a rush to pile up stocks and get ahead of the expected disruption from Jan. 1.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

LONDON: Three out of every four British manufacturers have experienced Brexit-related delays during the past three months and the government must sort out problems that are still affecting ports, industry group Make UK said on Thursday.

Almost a third of firms suffered delays of between one and two weeks and over half saw their costs rise as a result of Britain's departure from the European Union's single market on Jan. 1, the manufacturing trade association said.

Companies have had to meet new paperwork requirements for doing business with the EU, ranging from tax and customs documentation to new health checks.

Food producers have been particularly hard hit because delays mean their shipments are at risk of being rejected by clients but companies in all manufacturing sectors, particularly small firms, have struggled to cope.

"Government needs to move to smooth out difficulties at UK ports so that shipments can easily be delivered," Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said.

The training of customs officials and assistance with customs paperwork needed to be accelerated, he said.

"Government should look to quickly get back around the table with our EU partners to find a way to mitigate against ongoing delays at the border and iron out different interpretations of the rules for movement of goods in separate member states," he added.

Data from some EU countries has shown a fall in goods trade with Britain since Jan. 1 although economists say some of the decline probably reflects a rush to pile up stocks and get ahead of the expected disruption from Jan. 1.

Delays in shipping have also been attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted sea freight.

Brexit manufacturing sectors British manufacturers Stephen Phipson EU partners

Three quarters of UK manufacturers hit by Brexit delays

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters