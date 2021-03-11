ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.18%)
FFBL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.11%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 126.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.56%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By ▲ 11.21 (0.24%)
BR30 23,739 Increased By ▲ 88.87 (0.38%)
KSE100 43,738 Increased By ▲ 46.68 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,255 Decreased By ▼ -71.26 (-0.39%)
Soybeans hit 8-day low, South American supply concerns cap losses

Reuters 11 Mar 2021

CANBERRA: US soybean futures edged lower on Thursday to hit a more than one-week low, though concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% to $14.05-3/4 a bushel by 0208 GMT, near the session low of $14.02-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since March 3. Soybeans closed down 2.1% on Wednesday.

    • The most active corn futures were down 0.3% to $5.32-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1% in the previous session.

    • The most active wheat futures were little changed at $6.52-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6% on Wednesday.

  • Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut its estimate of the country's 2020/21 soybean harvest to 45 million tonnes from 49 million tonnes previously, citing dry weather.

    • The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday trimmed its Argentine soy crop estimate to 47.5 million tonnes from 48 million tonnes last month, but it raised its estimate of Brazil's soy harvest to 134 million tonnes from 133 million tonnes.

    • The USDA also raised its forecast of global ending stocks of both corn and soybeans, bucking trade expectations for a reduction.

MARKET NEWS

  • The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Thursday after benign data on US consumer price data and a decline in Treasury yields led some investors to trim bets on a rapid acceleration in inflation.

  • Crude oil prices rose as vaccine rollouts bolstered the economic outlook and US fuel stocks fell sharply, although gains were capped by a surge in crude oil inventories after last month's Texas storm.

  • Asian stocks were set to open slightly higher, following Wall Street's momentum, after a report on US consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation, helping steer the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

Wheat Corn soybean soymeal export

