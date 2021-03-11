World
Chinese vaccines reach Congo as polls approach
11 Mar 2021
BRAZZAVILLE: The Republic of the Congo took delivery Wednesday of 100,000 doses of Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines, 10 days before a presidential vote in the country heavily indebted to Beijing.
Donated Sinopharm vaccines “prove that China remains alongside developing countries to fight Covid-19 together,” Chinese ambassador Ma Fulin told reporters at the airport in capital Brazzaville.
Oil-producing Congo, also known as Congo-Brazzaville, is deeply in debt.
One of its major creditors, Beijing last month cancelled $28 million that Congo owed and offered a further $15 million to support development in the country.
Comments are closed on this story.