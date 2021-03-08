ANL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.06%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
DGKC 133.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 37.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.88%)
PRL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
TRG 150.80 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.22%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.48%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 8.63 (0.17%)
BR30 25,907 Increased By ▲ 152.89 (0.59%)
KSE100 45,927 Increased By ▲ 89.76 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,257 Increased By ▲ 83.63 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Explosions kill at least 20 in Equatorial Guinea city of Bata

  • A column of smoke reached into the sky and around its base firefighters sought to put out the the blaze.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

MALABO: A series of large explosions at a military base rocked the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring hundreds, local television station TVGE said.

The cause of the blasts was not yet known. A defence official told television station TVGE that authorities had ruled out an attack.

TVGE showed teams pulling people from piles of rubble, some of whom were carried away wrapped in bed sheets.

It said 420 people were injured, citing a local health official.

Pick-up trucks filled with survivors, including children, drove up to the front of a local hospital.

Inside, wards were overwhelmed with the wounded, many covered in blood. Some lay on the floor or on tables, awaiting attention. TVGE called on people to donate blood and said hospitals in the Central African nation were full.

In the blast area, iron roofs were ripped off houses and lay twisted amid the rubble. Only a wall or two remained of most residences.

In the immediate aftermath, people ran in all directions, many of them dazed and screaming.

A column of smoke reached into the sky and around its base firefighters sought to put out the the blaze.

"Following developments in Equatorial Guinea with concern after the explosions in the city of Bata," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Twitter.

The Spanish Embassy in Malabo said Spanish nationals should stay in their homes.

The blast comes as Equatorial Guinea, an oil producer, is suffering a double economic shock because of the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude, which provides around three-quarters of state revenue.

Civil defence officials Equatorial Guinea Bata television station TVGE series of large explosions

Explosions kill at least 20 in Equatorial Guinea city of Bata

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters