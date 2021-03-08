Opposition claims victory as Ivory Coast counts votes

ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
ASC 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.15%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 94.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.47%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.95%)
EPCL 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.51%)
FFL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
HUBC 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.92%)
KAPCO 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.43%)
PRL 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
TRG 151.80 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.9%)
UNITY 31.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.11%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 33.45 (0.67%)
BR30 26,041 Increased By ▲ 287.05 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,113 Increased By ▲ 275.9 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 144.51 (0.75%)
World

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast’s main opposition party on Sunday claimed victory in a legislative election in the West African nation, alleging that preliminary results were riddled with irregularities.

Saturday’s vote was a key test of stability four months after violence around a disputed presidential poll claimed 87 lives in the former French colony.

