ANL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
AVN 93.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.43%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
DGKC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.6%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.34%)
KAPCO 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.16%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3%)
TRG 151.40 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (3.63%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.81%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 20.31 (0.41%)
BR30 25,969 Increased By ▲ 215.29 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,040 Increased By ▲ 202.76 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,305 Increased By ▲ 131.43 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US will do ‘what’s necessary’ after Iraq rocket attack: Pentagon chief

AFP Updated 08 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States will “do what’s necessary” to defend itself, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Sunday, days after rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting coalition troops, further escalating US-Iran tensions on Iraqi soil.

Austin told ABC News that the US is still “developing intelligence” on who was behind the attack, which saw around 10 rockets slam into the sprawling Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq’s western desert on March 3.

No US service members were injured, but an American civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering and died shortly after, the Pentagon has said. Austin said Washington was urging Iraqi authorities to move quickly to investigate who was behind the attack, the fourth in recent weeks targeting locations where US forces operate.

“We want to make sure that again, we understand who’s responsible for this. The message to those who would carry out such an attack is you know expect us to do what’s necessary to defend ourselves,” he said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “We’ll strike if that’s what we think we need to do at a time and place of our own choosing.”

Wednesday’s attack came five days after the US retaliated to earlier assaults, bombing a border depot in Syria which the Pentagon said was used by Iran-backed Iraqi armed militia that have been tied to the rocket attacks.

Observers say the rockets may be Tehran’s way of pressuring Washington, which under President Joe Biden is offering to revive the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018.

Biden has also said the United States is working to identify those responsible, and “will make judgements from that point.”

Austin was asked if Iran had been given the message that any further retaliation was not an escalation.

“I think Iran is — is fully capable of assessing, you know, the strike and our activities and they’ll draw their own conclusions,” he said.

“But what they should draw from this again is that we’re going to defend our troops and our response will be thoughtful, it will be appropriate. We would hope that they would choose to do the right things.”

Lloyd Austin Pentagon chief Iraq rocket attack US Iran tensions on Iraqi soil Ain al Assad military base US service members

US will do ‘what’s necessary’ after Iraq rocket attack: Pentagon chief

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.