Kuwait forms new govt

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah greenlighted Wednesday the Gulf country's new cabinet after the previous one resigned just a month into its mandate amid disputes with parliament.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who was re-appointed as prime minister in January, shortly after the government quit, was again tasked with forming the new one. The cabinet members were sworn in before the emir on Wednesday, reported the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). There are "big responsibilities during this important phase, and I know you are capable of confronting it and on working together as a team towards reform and development", said Sheikh Nawaf, cited by KUNA.

This marks the third government that Sheikh Sabah will form since his appointment as prime minister in December 2019.