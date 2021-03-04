ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
7th Cohort: Telenor Velocity seeks applications from start-ups

Recorder Report 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan's Digital Accelerator Programme, Telenor Velocity, has opened for applications from start-ups for its 7th Cohort. As a part of this programme, Telenor Velocity will guide, support and mentor start-ups using Telenor Pakistan's experts, analytics and access to scaling opportunities over a period of four months.

Start-ups that specialise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Internet of Things (IOT) can particularly benefit from this opportunity, as this cohort brings along with it the experts and tools necessary for building impactful, modern solutions.

The cohort selects start-ups that have been in the market for more than two years and offers them scaling opportunities through Telenor Pakistan's digital assets. Khurrum Ashfaque, chief operating officer Telenor Pakistan, said, "Entrepreneurs are essential to the growth and development of Pakistan's economy and are the key to bring innovative solutions into the market. Telenor Velocity aims to nurture and mentor start-ups that use technology as an enabler across various verticals which is Telenor Pakistan's expert domain. We are living in the start-up generation with increasing digitalisation by the day.

These tech-based new businesses need a platform to jet start their ventures that not only enable solutions for the society but also put Pakistan on the map for innovation through technology."

The 7th cohort is accepting applications from start-ups focusing on verticals such as fin-tech, ed-tech, agri-tech, health-tech, entertainment/ content/ media, gaming, inclusion, E-commerce, smart cities, and connectivity. Due to the pandemic, the cohort will be run on a hybrid model with physical and online meetings.

