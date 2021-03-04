THE RUPEE: Gains extends

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets following global market sentiments where dollar weakened in wake of stabilizing stock market and treasury yields thus increasing appetite for riskier assets. PKR however went down slightly against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 55 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157 and 157.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 45 paisas for buying and 55 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 157.15 and 157.35 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 188.70 and 190 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 25 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.75 and 43 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.80 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.15 Open Offer Rs 157.35 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.00 Offer Rate Rs 157.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Amid lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 157.40 and Rs 159.00 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 158.00 and Rs 159.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the national currency maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates further slid from Tuesday's closing of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 to Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 60 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.80 (buying) and Rs 157.90 (selling) against last rate of Rs158.40(buying) and Rs 158.50(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.80 (buying) and Rs 157.90 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021