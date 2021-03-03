5G services to open new investment avenues: Amin

ISLAMABAD: The government has set a target of launching 5G services in the country by December 2022, which will open new avenues for investment and will accelerate progress towards achieving the goal of “Digital Pakistan”.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, during a meeting with a high-level delegation of Huawei, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by President (Middle East Region) of Huawei Technologies, Charles Yang.

The federal minister informed the delegation about the projects being carried out in the country for providing mobile connectivity, and internet services especially in the under served and un-served areas.

Haque informed the delegation about the government plan of launching 5G services in the country, while saying that a target of December 2022 has been set for launching the services.

He also acknowledged the Huawei delegation’s efforts to digitise Pakistan.

Yang stated that Huawei’s full focus was on using and promoting 5G networking in the region.

The delegation also visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters along with Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, and Deputy CEO, Ahmed Bilal Masud.

The delegation met Chairman PTA, Maj General (retired) Amir Azeem Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest and investment opportunities.

The two sides discussed future plans of Huawei Technologies in Pakistan and development of innovative digital and financial solutions to accelerate progress towards “Digital Pakistan”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021