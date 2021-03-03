ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
PTCL introduces Balochi language in customer support services

03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has introduced Balochi language in its customer support services through its automated helpline 1218, said a press release. The deployment of the Balochi language is testament to the PTCL’s commitment to serve its customers in their local dialects across Pakistan.

Recently, the PTCL had also introduced Sindhi language customer support in their service portfolio to serve its customers more effectively. The company’s philosophy is based on equality and service quality for all regions of the country that includes customers from all walks of life.

Expressing his views on this initiative, Moqeemul Haque, chief commercial officer and group chief strategy officer, PTCL and Ufone, said, “PTCL, being a national company, is continuously striving to provide quality services to its customers across Pakistan. Introducing Balochi language in our customer support services is a step in the right direction as we believe in serving all communities and segments of our society.

Moreover, PTCL endeavors to bridge the communication gap and provide more customer friendly channels to engage with its customers. We will continue with our efforts to cater and incorporate more regional languages.”—PR

