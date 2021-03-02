ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Instagram Live Rooms adds group streaming of up to four users

AFP 02 Mar 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Instagram on Monday began allowing up to four people to live stream together in virtual "rooms," following in the footsteps of group-broadcast rising stars like Clubhouse.

The Live Rooms feature allows four participants to engage in real time broadcasts that other Instagram users can tune into, according to Instagram. "Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream, but we're now letting you 'double up' on your live broadcast," the company said in a blog post. "We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities - start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends." Broadcasts from audio-only social media newcomer Clubhouse as well as YouTube video channels and video game play streamed on Twitch have soared in popularity recently.

Instagram Clubhouse live stream Broadcasts

Instagram Live Rooms adds group streaming of up to four users

