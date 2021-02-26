ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Ufone partners with STARZPLAY

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Keeping customer convenience a top priority, Ufone has partnered with STARZPLAY by Cinepax to provide variety of latest TV shows, movies, kids’ entertainment and Pakistani dedicated content including selected titles in full HD with flexible payment plans.

Ufone subscribers can now stream their favourite shows from any device at all times; also getting the opportunity to download all their shows for offline viewing. The platform is available for all Ufone pre-and postpaid customers to enjoy unlimited movies, videos and short films.

Through this partnership Ufone aims to provide diverse entertainment options to customers and ensures that they get amazing value for money. The service is available to users all across Pakistan with a daily price point for as low as Rs 8/day, weekly price of Rs 59/week and monthly price of Rs 239/month.

The STARZPLAY app is available for both Android and iOS devices for Ufone customers. After signing up, users can get a free trial, before they are charged for their subscription.

STARZPLAY users can view top TV shows like Friends, The Vampire Diaries, The Flash and The Walking Dead, box sets of movies including Harry Potter, James Bond and Batman plus STARZPLAY Originals like Kaash Keh. Subscribers can also view Pakistani movies like Laal Kabootar and Motorcycle Girl and Pakistani short films which showcases STARZPLAY’s support in strengthening the local talent of Pakistan. Now entertainment is truly just a click away, no matter what time of the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UFONE STARZPLAY Cinepax Ufone subscribers Ufone customers

Ufone partners with STARZPLAY

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.