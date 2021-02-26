Ufone partners with STARZPLAY

ISLAMABAD: Keeping customer convenience a top priority, Ufone has partnered with STARZPLAY by Cinepax to provide variety of latest TV shows, movies, kids’ entertainment and Pakistani dedicated content including selected titles in full HD with flexible payment plans.

Ufone subscribers can now stream their favourite shows from any device at all times; also getting the opportunity to download all their shows for offline viewing. The platform is available for all Ufone pre-and postpaid customers to enjoy unlimited movies, videos and short films.

Through this partnership Ufone aims to provide diverse entertainment options to customers and ensures that they get amazing value for money. The service is available to users all across Pakistan with a daily price point for as low as Rs 8/day, weekly price of Rs 59/week and monthly price of Rs 239/month.

The STARZPLAY app is available for both Android and iOS devices for Ufone customers. After signing up, users can get a free trial, before they are charged for their subscription.

STARZPLAY users can view top TV shows like Friends, The Vampire Diaries, The Flash and The Walking Dead, box sets of movies including Harry Potter, James Bond and Batman plus STARZPLAY Originals like Kaash Keh. Subscribers can also view Pakistani movies like Laal Kabootar and Motorcycle Girl and Pakistani short films which showcases STARZPLAY’s support in strengthening the local talent of Pakistan. Now entertainment is truly just a click away, no matter what time of the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021