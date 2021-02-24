Spotify now available to listeners in Pakistan for free

(Karachi) World’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service, Spotify, has been officially launched in Pakistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Spotify said it will offer a personalised listening experience to people, comprising local and international artists and more than 70 million tracks. The audio streaming service has a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, including 155 million Premium subscribers.

It offers free service with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy music without ad interruptions.

Spotify comes to Pakistan with an unrivalled mix of features and the freedom to play across a wide range of devices and app integrations. Music fans will also enjoy Spotify’s personalised music recommendations, which will help them to enjoy, discover and share new music from both local and international artists.

Users can upgrade to Spotify Premium for the ultimate Spotify experience for Rs299 per month. The Premium Family subscription plan is available for Rs479 per month for up to six family members living under one roof.

The new Spotify Premium DUO, available for Rs390 per month, is a subscription plan for two people living at the same home address, which includes Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two subscribers to discover audio they both love and enjoy together.

Spotify also has a premium for students for as low as Rs149 per month. Direct carrier billing payment options are also available through Telenor and Zong.