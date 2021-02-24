ANL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.03%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.64%)
AVN 94.76 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-4.09%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.5%)
DGKC 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.06%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.07%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.2%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.2%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
HUBC 83.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.04%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.91%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.99%)
PAEL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.37%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
PPL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-5.86%)
PTC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
TRG 133.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.87%)
UNITY 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.94%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,843 Decreased By ▼ -75.57 (-1.54%)
BR30 24,972 Decreased By ▼ -605.19 (-2.37%)
KSE100 45,227 Decreased By ▼ -502.14 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,819 Decreased By ▼ -166.31 (-0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Spotify now available to listeners in Pakistan for free

  • Spotify offers free service with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy music without ad interruptions
  • The service comes to Pakistan with an unrivalled mix of features and the freedom to play across a wide range of devices and app integrations
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Feb 2021

(Karachi) World’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service, Spotify, has been officially launched in Pakistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Spotify said it will offer a personalised listening experience to people, comprising local and international artists and more than 70 million tracks. The audio streaming service has a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, including 155 million Premium subscribers.

It offers free service with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that allows users to enjoy music without ad interruptions.

Spotify comes to Pakistan with an unrivalled mix of features and the freedom to play across a wide range of devices and app integrations. Music fans will also enjoy Spotify’s personalised music recommendations, which will help them to enjoy, discover and share new music from both local and international artists.

Users can upgrade to Spotify Premium for the ultimate Spotify experience for Rs299 per month. The Premium Family subscription plan is available for Rs479 per month for up to six family members living under one roof.

The new Spotify Premium DUO, available for Rs390 per month, is a subscription plan for two people living at the same home address, which includes Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two subscribers to discover audio they both love and enjoy together.

Spotify also has a premium for students for as low as Rs149 per month. Direct carrier billing payment options are also available through Telenor and Zong.

Pakistan spotify audio streaming service official launch personalised listening experience music fans

Spotify now available to listeners in Pakistan for free

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters