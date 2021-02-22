ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.33%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By ▼ -16.12 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,842 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.01%)
KSE100 46,044 Decreased By ▼ -183.82 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,119 Decreased By ▼ -111.91 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

  • During the Singapore summit, Trump gave Kim a glimpse inside his presidential state car -- a $1.5 million Cadillac also known as "The Beast" -- in a show of their newly friendly rapport.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

SEOUL: Donald Trump offered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One after a summit in Hanoi two years ago, according to a new BBC documentary.

Kim and Trump first engaged in a war of words and mutual threats, before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that featured headline-grabbing summits and a declaration of love by the former US president.

But no substantive progress was made, with the process deadlocked after the pair's meeting in Hanoi broke up over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

According to a BBC documentary, "Trump Takes on the World", the US president "stunned even the most seasoned diplomats" by offering Kim a lift home on Air Force One after the 2019 summit in Vietnam.

If Kim had accepted the offer, it would have put the North Korean leader -- and probably some of his entourage -- inside the US president's official aircraft and seen it enter North Korean airspace, raising multiple security issues.

In the event, Kim turned it down.

"President Trump offered Kim a lift home on Air Force One," Matthew Pottinger, the top Asia expert on Trump's National Security Council, told the BBC, it reported at the weekend.

"The president knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the president said: 'I can get you home in two hours if you want.' Kim declined."

For his first summit with Trump in Singapore in 2018, Kim hitched a ride on an Air China plane, with Beijing keen to keep North Korea -- whose existence as a buffer state keeps US troops in the South well away from China's borders -- firmly within its sphere of influence.

During the Singapore summit, Trump gave Kim a glimpse inside his presidential state car -- a $1.5 million Cadillac also known as "The Beast" -- in a show of their newly friendly rapport.

But last month Kim said the US was his nuclear-armed nation's "biggest enemy", adding that Washington's "policy against North Korea will never change" no matter "who is in power".

North Korean official media have yet to refer to Joe Biden -- who beat Trump in last year's election -- by name as US president.

Donald Trump US Kim Jong Un BBC Pyongyang National Security Council Matthew Pottinger The Beast

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters