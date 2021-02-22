ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Erdogan aims to mend strained relations with the United States under Biden Administration

  • According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey wants to improve cooperation with the United States on a "win-win basis", as he aimed to mend the strained relations between the two NATO allies.
  • In recent years, ties between the United States and Turkey have been enormously strained, with the former sanctioning the NATO member in December over its purchase of the Russian S-400 defense systems.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Feb 2021

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey wants to improve cooperation with the United States on a "win-win basis", as he aimed to mend the strained relations between the two NATO allies.

In a televised address, Erdogan stated that "As Turkey, we believe our common interests with the United States far outweigh our differences in opinion", adding that Ankara wanted to strengthen cooperation through “a long-term perspective on a win-win basis”.

Erdogan added that "Turkey will continue to do its part in a manner worthy of the allied and strategic partnership ties between the two countries", adding that the relationship between the two allies was "seriously tested" as of late.

In recent years, ties between the United States and Turkey have been enormously strained, with the former sanctioning the NATO member in December over its purchase of the Russian S-400 defense systems.

Turkey has reiterated that it wants improved ties under the Biden Administration, but has called on Washington to end its support for the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, as Ankara has been reportedly infuriated by the U.S support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom it considers as "terrorists".

The United States has also criticised Ankara over its record on human rights and fundamental liberties.

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the S-400 dispute and other disagreements during their first telephonic conversation.

