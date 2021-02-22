ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.1%)
DGKC 135.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.58%)
FFBL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.45%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.95%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.75 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (3.98%)
UNITY 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,975 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-0.09%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 89.62 (0.35%)
KSE100 46,138 Decreased By ▼ -90.15 (-0.2%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -64.44 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran judiciary says jailed protestor dead days after hospitalised

  • Doctors found "several bags containing black powdered materials in his stomach", it said, but added the exact cause of death would be determined after autopsy.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's judiciary on Sunday said a prisoner jailed over a 2018 protest by a religious sect had died days after he was hospitalised.

Behnam Mahjoubi, a member of the Sufi Gonabadi order, was imprisoned after taking part in a demonstration the group held in February 2018, and began serving a two-year sentence last June.

Iran's prisons organisation said Mahjoubi was hospitalised in Tehran after he "was recently poisoned through the arbitrary consumption of drugs", in a statement published on Mizan Online, the judiciary's official website.

"Special medical care was administered after he was hospitalised, but despite the medical team's efforts, the prisoner unfortunately passed away," it added.

Rights groups earlier in the week expressed alarm after Mahjoubi was hospitalised in a critical condition. Campaigners had been urging Iran for months to release him because of ill health.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Mahjoubi was "critically ill" and that it was "gravely concerned by the lack of transparency" after he went into a coma on February 12.

The prisons organisation statement said Mahjoubi's cellmates claimed he had "willingly, and with no medical consultation, consumed several of his own and other prisoners' drugs", adding that those claims "are being investigated".

Doctors found "several bags containing black powdered materials in his stomach", it said, but added the exact cause of death would be determined after autopsy.

The February 2018 protest sparked by anger over the treatment of the Sufi community was one of the largest religion-focused demonstrations in Iran in recent years.

Five security personnel were killed and more than 300 people arrested during demonstrations by the Gonabadis in northern Tehran.

Emerging in the 19th century, the Gonabadi order is one of the most prominent Sufi branches in the Islamic republic.

UNITED NATIONS Iran's judiciary Mizan Online Behnam Mahjoubi, Sufi Gonabadi

Iran judiciary says jailed protestor dead days after hospitalised

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters