ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 104.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
EPCL 49.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.6%)
FCCL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.19%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
JSCL 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TRG 142.67 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (3.92%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,976 Decreased By ▼ -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 25,933 Increased By ▲ 92.94 (0.36%)
KSE100 46,147 Decreased By ▼ -81.08 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,169 Decreased By ▼ -61.26 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Strike threat by South Korean doctors fans fears of vaccine rollout disruption

  • But over the weekend, the Korean Medical Association (KMA), the largest grouping of doctors, said it would go on strike if parliament passed the bill to revoke the licences of doctors getting jail terms.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

SEOUL: Doctors in South Korea have threatened a protest strike against legislation to strip them of licences following criminal convictions, sparking fears about possible disruption of a coronavirus vaccination effort set to begin this week.

Healthcare workers are scheduled to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca's vaccine from Friday, as South Korea looks to protect 10 million high-risk people by July, on its way to reaching herd immunity by November.

But over the weekend, the Korean Medical Association (KMA), the largest grouping of doctors, said it would go on strike if parliament passed the bill to revoke the licences of doctors getting jail terms.

"The bill might result in ordinary, innocent doctors being stripped of their licences and falling into hell because of an accident that has nothing to do with their job, or lack of legal knowledge," spokesman Kim Dae-ha said in a statement on Monday.

Association president Choi Dae-zip has called the bill "cruel", saying its passage into law would "destroy" current cooperation with the government to treat the virus and carry out the vaccine campaign.

No date has been set yet for the strike, the KMA told Reuters, however.

The standoff stoked concern that any strike of doctors could slow the rollout at a time when authorities are scrambling to allocate medical personnel to about 250 inoculation centres and 10,000 clinics nationwide.

Discord over the bill was undesirable ahead of the vaccine rollout, the health ministry said, adding that the doctors' association was in the grip of a "misunderstanding" about it.

Parliament has been seeking to revise the Medical Service Act to ban physicians guilty of violent crimes, such as sexual abuse and murder, from practicing their skills.

Ruling party lawmakers pushing for the bill denounced the association, saying it was trying to "take public health hostage to maintain impunity from heinous crimes".

The group of nearly 140,000 has a long history of medical policy disputes with the government.

Many hospitals were depleted of staff during the pandemic last year when it steered weeks-long walkouts over plans to boost the number of medical students, build medical schools, ease insurance coverage and increase tele medicine options.

That action spurred hundreds of thousands of Koreans to file presidential petitions urging punishment for the doctors, as polls showed 58% of respondents opposed the strike. There are no surveys yet on the latest stalemate.

Last week, a government poll showed almost 94% of 367,000 healthcare workers aged 64 or younger in priority groups said they were ready to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite concerns over its efficacy in older people. About 95% said they would accept Pfizer products.

South Korea reported 332 new virus infections by Sunday, taking its tally to 87,324, and a death toll of 1,562.

south korea AstraZeneca vaccine coronavirus vaccination HKMA

Strike threat by South Korean doctors fans fears of vaccine rollout disruption

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters