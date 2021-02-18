ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

  • Israel has surged ahead in its vaccination drive against Covid-19.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday spoke with Joe Biden for the first time since the US president came to office, the premier's media adviser said.

"The conversation was very warm and friendly and continued for approximately one hour," according to a statement by Netanyahu's media adviser.

The reported call follows frustration within Israel's ruling party that the new US president had yet to hold a conversation with Netanyahu, despite Biden being inaugurated four weeks ago and the two countries being strong allies.

"The two leaders noted their longstanding personal connection," and said they would collaborate to continue strengthening the steadfast alliance between Israel and the US, the statement added.

The Israeli premier and US president "discussed the future advancement of the peace accords, the Iranian threat and regional challenges, and agreed to continue their dialogue."

Biden had spoken with Netanyahu on November 17, two weeks after the presidential election in which he beat Donald Trump, a strong supporter of the right-wing Israeli prime minister.

In his first major policy speech, Biden did not even mention Israel as he spoke of his efforts to solidify US alliances.

Danny Danon, the head of the global wing of Netanyahu's Likud Party, recently tweeted a list of Biden's conversations with leaders and asked, "Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?"

Biden's predecessor Trump had taken a policy course that delighted Israel, shifting the US embassy to Jerusalem, in a move that broke with decades of international consensus and enraged the Palestinians, who see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Trump also unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal agreed between Iran and world powers, in another move that pleased Israel, which always opposed that multilateral pact.

But Biden has signalled a willingness to negotiate with Tehran to rescue the nuclear agreement, which has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrew in 2018.

In Wednesday's phone call, "Biden also commended Netanyahu on his leadership in the fight against the coronavirus," the Israeli premier's media adviser added.

Israel has surged ahead in its vaccination drive against Covid-19.

The country of about nine million people on Tuesday delivered a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to its four millionth citizen.

More than 2.6 million of them have already received the second jab recommended for maximum protection.

Coronavirus Biden BioNTech Pfizer Tehran vaccine Netanyahu

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters