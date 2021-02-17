ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean

AFP 17 Feb 2021

TEHRAN: Iran’s armed forces on Tuesday launched a joint naval drill with Russia in the north of the Indian Ocean designed to “enhance security” of maritime trade, state television reported.

The “Maritime Security Belt Exercise” is to cover an area of 17,000 square kilometres (6,500 square miles) and include units from the Iranian army and the elite Revolutionary Guards as well as Russia’s navy, the broadcaster quoted drill spokesman Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani as saying.

“The purposes of this drill are to enhance security of international maritime trade, confront maritime piracy and terrorism, and exchange information,” he added.

Russia’s Baltic Fleet said in a statement on Monday that three ships will take part in the drill.

Exercises will include “liberating a commercial ship abducted by pirates”, and fighting fires, it said.

According to Tahani, the Indian navy will also join the exercise, in a message of “peace and friendship for neighbouring and regional countries”. Iran’s state news agency IRNA said the drill is to last three days.

The Iranian army said the exercises will also “expand bilateral relations” with Russia. Iran, China and Russia held a similar drill in the area in 2019, and the Islamic republic participated in “Caucus 2020” drills held in Russia last September.

Russia Iran Indian Ocean naval Maritime Security Belt Exercise

Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean

Hafeez describes it as ‘a good development’

NRPs maintaining RDAs: Simplified tax regime unveiled

Import of sugar by TCP: Cabinet grants PPRA exemption ‘in national interest’

Millions struggle without power as cold snap grips US

Article 218(3) of Constitution: SC asks CEC to file ‘elaborate’ statement

Taliban call on US to honour withdrawal deal

Remaining 40pc PL target to be met by June-end: officials

ML-1 facing delay in absence of firm loan commitment

Transportation of coastal goods: FBR directs shipping vessels to install online tracking device

TI-P urges Senate chief to withdraw bill on RTI

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.