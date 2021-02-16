ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.44%)
ASC 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.76%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.36%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.24%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.05%)
PAEL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TRG 125.17 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.35%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,037 Increased By ▲ 60.02 (1.21%)
BR30 25,800 Increased By ▲ 281.51 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,806 Increased By ▲ 430.84 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,579 Increased By ▲ 232.33 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan’s farming solution provider secures funding

  • The fresh investment will be used by the company to promote its product development and roll-out the first generation of its IoT based intelligent system
Ali Ahmed 16 Feb 2021

Pakistan-based smart farming solutions provider - Radical Growth Solutions, has secured Pre-Seed funding from Brinc MENA and an accelerator firm.

The startup founded in 2017 by Nabeel Yousuf and Priya Osanna Smith, makes easy-to-use hardware, software, and mobile apps for digital agriculture.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brinc and HASSAD, and we can see the value each added to our journey so far. The continuous backing we received from both accelerators helped us restructure our thoughts and ideas, understand the process, and prepare for our journey, avoiding obvious pitfalls that may occur due to a lack of guidance and support,” Nabeel Yousuf, Co-Founder of Radical Growth Solutions said, quoted Magnitt.

The fresh investment will be used by the company to promote its product development and roll-out the first generation of its IoT based intelligent system, as the company aims to spread awareness on the benefits of digital transformation in agriculture.

Farah Hijjawi, HASSAD’s investment manager commented, “Radical Growth is an innovative solution that improves farmers’ lives by enhancing their growth and reducing costs and resources used. We have no doubt that the company will be a game-changer in the agricultural space, and will lead the change necessary in introducing tech-solutions and digitizing the sector, especially at the farmers’ level.

"The alliances that the company is building along with the fresh funds it received will help boost its system development, and will accelerate its commercialization and go-to-market plans.”

Pakistan INVESTMENT Startups funding RADICAL GROWTH

Pakistan’s farming solution provider secures funding

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters