ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
AVN 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (5.91%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
KAPCO 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.32%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.84 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.65%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 34.39 (0.7%)
BR30 25,423 Increased By ▲ 169.54 (0.67%)
KSE100 46,317 Increased By ▲ 508.32 (1.11%)
KSE30 19,328 Increased By ▲ 223.86 (1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden calls to reform US gun laws

AFP 15 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Congress to enact “commonsense” gun law reforms, three years after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call,” Biden said in a statement marking the Valentine’s Day shooting in 2018 that left 17 people dead and brought fresh attention to America’s lax gun laws.

“We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”

Biden said he wants Congress to pass laws that would require background checks on all gun sales and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The confessed school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and fired between 100 and 150 rounds in a rampage that killed 14 students and three adult staff at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Joe Biden school shooting gun laws Nikolas Cruz Stoneman Douglas High School

Biden calls to reform US gun laws

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.