ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
AVN 99.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.32%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
DGKC 128.68 Increased By ▲ 8.27 (6.87%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
FFL 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
HUBC 90.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
JSCL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.87%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
PAEL 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 92.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TRG 125.98 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.42%)
UNITY 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.47%)
BR100 5,002 Increased By ▲ 10.97 (0.22%)
BR30 25,865 Increased By ▲ 116.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,540 Decreased By ▼ -104.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,446 Decreased By ▼ -28.09 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand reports 201 new coronavirus cases

  • No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,104.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said.

Thailand's overall cases have increased five-fold since mid-December, but the number of new infections reported in recent days have fallen sharply from a week ago.

Thailand COVID deaths and new cases Biotech's

Thailand reports 201 new coronavirus cases

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters