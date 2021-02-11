World
Thailand reports 201 new coronavirus cases
- No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said.
11 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,104.
No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said.
Thailand's overall cases have increased five-fold since mid-December, but the number of new infections reported in recent days have fallen sharply from a week ago.
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
Thailand reports 201 new coronavirus cases
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal
Read more stories
Comments