ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (0.13%)
BR30 25,834 Increased By ▲ 84.95 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,578 Decreased By ▼ -66.11 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,471 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

  • Mountaineers Yadav, Goswami and Phukon have been banned for six years
  • The Indian climbers had announced their successful climb only after reaching India – instead of the traditional practice of announcing it after reaching Nepal's capital Kathmandu
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Nepal has banned three Indian mountaineers, revoking their Everest summit certificates, for making false claims about climbing Mount Everest in 2016, France 24 reported on Thursday.

As per details, the banned climbers are Narender Singh Yadav and Seema Rani Goswami, who allegedly made false claims and their team leader Naba Kumar Phukon. Both Yadav and Goswami hail from Haryana and Phukon is from Assam.

Narender Singh Yadav and Seema Rani Goswami said they reached the top of the world's highest mountain in the 2016 spring season, and Nepal's tourism department certified their claim at the time.

Though Yadav and Goswami had announced their successful climb only after reaching India – instead of the traditional practice of announcing it after reaching Nepal's capital Kathmandu, Indian mountaineers who were on Everest expeditions at the same time had not raised objections at that time.

But outrage erupted among Indian mountaineers after Yadav was listed for the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award last year, triggering an investigation. Following the controversy, the government decided to withhold handing over the award.

Soon investigation started in Nepal about the claims of Yadav and Goswami and the Government of Nepal decided to impose a ban of six years on the trio.

A statement issued by Nepal’s tourism department said that ban will be effective from May 20, 2016, the day when they claimed to have scaled the peak. Therefore, the ban ends in May 2022. They are prohibited from all kinds of mountaineering activities in Nepal till then.

Investigation Nepal Mount Everest three Indian mountaineers ban imposed six years false claims

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters