Zimbabwe purchases 600,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccinations

  • The donation of 200,000 doses and an initial batch of 600,000 doses which the Zimbabwe government has purchased are expected.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

HARARE: Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 COVID-19 vaccinations from China's Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a video posted on the ministry's Twitter feed late on Wednesday.

"The donation of 200,000 doses and an initial batch of 600,000 doses which the Zimbabwe government has purchased are expected in the country by February 15 2021 and the first week of March 2021 respectively," she said.

