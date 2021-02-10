World
Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next week
- Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party.
10 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week.
Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party.
Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next week
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL
Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent
Read more stories
Comments