ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
AVN 99.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.76%)
BOP 9.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 120.21 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.18%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.61%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.77%)
FFBL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
HUBC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.1%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
PPL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
SILK 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.88%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
TRG 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (30.71%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 14.53 (0.29%)
BR30 25,801 Increased By ▲ 49.65 (0.19%)
KSE100 46,716 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.09%)
KSE30 19,506 Increased By ▲ 19.78 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden administration would like to rebuild relationship with Pakistan, make it more productive

  • James M. Lindsay, a senior vice president at the Council for Foreign Relations said that the Biden administration is hopeful of finding ways to improve relations with Pakistan.
Aisha Mahmood 10 Feb 2021

US President Joe Biden's administration is hopeful of finding ways to improve relations with Pakistan, said James M. Lindsay, a senior vice president at the Council for Foreign Relations.

At a recent briefing on the new US administration’s foreign policies arranged by the US State Department’s Foreign Press Centre, Lindsay noted the US's longstanding relationship with Pakistan, adding that both sides developed 'lots of differences and grievances'.

However, he said, the Biden administration would like to rebuild the US's relationship with Pakistan and make it more productive than it has been in the past.

He further said that the Biden administration had inherited a complicated US relationship with Pakistan, with some of the issues between the two countries sort of resonant here in the US, DAWN reported.

He added that one recent issue was the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision to overturn the conviction of Ahmed Omer Sheikh, the prime suspect in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

He said the relationship between India and Pakistan is another major concern for the new administration. He also said that the Biden administration is concerned regarding the nature of the evolution of Pakistan’s relations with China.

China Pakistan USA Joe Biden Afghanistan Imran Khan biden administration USPak ties

Biden administration would like to rebuild relationship with Pakistan, make it more productive

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters