Biden administration would like to rebuild relationship with Pakistan, make it more productive

US President Joe Biden's administration is hopeful of finding ways to improve relations with Pakistan, said James M. Lindsay, a senior vice president at the Council for Foreign Relations.

At a recent briefing on the new US administration’s foreign policies arranged by the US State Department’s Foreign Press Centre, Lindsay noted the US's longstanding relationship with Pakistan, adding that both sides developed 'lots of differences and grievances'.

However, he said, the Biden administration would like to rebuild the US's relationship with Pakistan and make it more productive than it has been in the past.

He further said that the Biden administration had inherited a complicated US relationship with Pakistan, with some of the issues between the two countries sort of resonant here in the US, DAWN reported.

He added that one recent issue was the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision to overturn the conviction of Ahmed Omer Sheikh, the prime suspect in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

He said the relationship between India and Pakistan is another major concern for the new administration. He also said that the Biden administration is concerned regarding the nature of the evolution of Pakistan’s relations with China.