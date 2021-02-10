World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,072: RKI
10 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,072 to 2,299,996, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 813 to 62,969, the tally showed.
