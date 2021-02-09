U.S CENTCOM Commander reviewing Taliban peace deal, concerned about escalating violence

WASHINGTON: Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States Central Command, stated that the level of violence in Afghanistan remains "too high", and that the Taliban's actions (under the ambit of the peace deal) are being evaluated, to find a way forward in the near future.

However, McKenzie stressed that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan should be hinged on the basis of a condition-based approach.

In an online conversation with the Middle East Institute, McKenzie stated that "The Taliban continue to resort to extreme violence and targeted killings across the country and frequent attacks on the Afghan forces. While they have mostly avoided attacks on US and coalition units, the level of violence is just simply too high and so that is an action that we look at".

He stated that the United States continues to keep the Taliban's actions under close observation, adding that "I know the administration is taking a close look at the way forward in accordance with the February 2020 peace agreement", and that “we all agree that the best path is going to be a negotiated political settlement among the Afghans".

Articulating the Biden Administration's position on the matter, McKenzie stated that "No one debates that essential point. However, you have to take a conditions-based approach", adding that both sides “have got to show that they are willing to make the concessions that are going to be necessary to find a political path forward".

Gen. McKenzie stated that he remains concerned about the actions of the Taliban, and that the new policy is under review in an effort to reach "a way forward in the near future", mentioning that the strategic objective of the United States in Afghanistan remains to safeguard the homeland, and prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a safe haven.

The General said that with the current force level in Afghanistan, forces will “focus heavily on counterterrorism operations while continuing to support the NATO-led Resolute Support mission. While the ANDSF enabled by the Resolute Support mission continues to place pressure on the Taliban and violent extremist organizations, challenges remain".

This comes as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, in an interview with CBS News, stated that the American troops will not leave Afghanistan in May, supporting the Biden administration’s stance on Afghanistan and its bid to review the US-Taliban agreement, adding that "I think we’re not going to leave in May. We’re going to leave when the conditions are right".