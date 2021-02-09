ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.18%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
AVN 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.51%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.21%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.81%)
HUBC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.89%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.89%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,024 Increased By ▲ 35.18 (0.71%)
BR30 26,038 Increased By ▲ 326.32 (1.27%)
KSE100 46,889 Increased By ▲ 167.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,596 Increased By ▲ 96.6 (0.5%)
US navy says two carrier groups conduct joint operations in South China Sea

  • The busy waterway is one of several flashpoints in testy Sino-US relations, with the United States continuing to challenge Beijing's territorial claims in the contested waters.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Two US carrier groups conducted joint operations in the South China Sea, the US Navy said on Tuesday, the first such exercise since July 2020 amid heightened tensions in the contested waters.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group "conducted a multitude of exercises aimed at increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities", the US Navy said.

The busy waterway is one of several flashpoints in testy Sino-US relations, with the United States continuing to challenge Beijing's territorial claims in the contested waters.

