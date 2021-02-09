Nation to reap fruits of Riasat-er-Madina Soon: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his confidence that the nation will reap the fruits of the seed of Riasat-e-Madina sown by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He regretted that some people ridicule PM's idea of Riasat-e-Madina, adding, that “It is the law of nature that a tree does not bear fruit in first year”.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while addressing a conference on “Contribution of Ulema from Pakistan’s Creation to Stability” held here by Pir Naqibur Rehman of Eid Gah Sharif and his son Hassan Haseebur Rehmanm.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been bestowed with great respect and stature by Allah Almighty to do big things.

The Foreign Minister said that as Ulema had played important role in Pakistan movement, their participation will also help realize Pakistan’s stabilization.

He, however, urged the need of remaining vigilant of the enemy’s efforts and desire of destabilizing Pakistan not only through “religious sectarians” but also through a new term of “political sectarianism”.

Qureshi also referred to the country’s November 14, 2019 evidence-based dossier and said that state-sponsored terrorism was planned in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan apprised the United Nations as well as the world’s important countries of the conspiracy, adding, conspiracy was also hatched to defame Pakistan at international level through fake websites during the last 15 years.

The Foreign Minister said that the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had further worsened after the unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Life of Kashmiris had been further tightened during the last 18 months, he added.

About Islamophobia, he mentioned the unanimous approval the resolution against the growing trends of Islamophobia during the 47th meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey and said the resolution also included the proposal of celebrating March 15 as a day against the growing trends of Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to play effective role in promoting religious harmony in the country.