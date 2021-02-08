These robots can deliver COVID-19 results in 80 minutes

Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries claims to have developed a robot that can take samples from a patient's nose and throat and report COVID-19 results in just 80 minutes.

As per details, Japanese authorities are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as the country prepares for Olympic Games, under which a robot has been developed to test coronavirus for spectators coming to the stadium.

The robot was developed by the Japanese company industrial giant Kawasaki, while the Japanese Minister of Health inspected the robots and obtained details from experts. The robot can take samples from the patient's nose and throat with an artificial arm and will give the result in just 80 minutes.

The system can process 2,000 samples in 16 hours. The system consists of two parts, an artificial arm that takes samples for testing and the other is a lab technique machine in which the test will be performed.

Japanese Health Minister Tamura said he wanted to test the COVID as quickly and efficiently as possible during the Olympic Games, for which the invention of the robot was a great success.

The special feature of these robots is that they can be loaded on trucks and taken to playgrounds, theme parks and other public places where it will be possible to test a large number of corona in a short time.