Technology
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
- Twitter has yet to comply with the government order, which was issued on Feb. 4, the sources said.
08 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: India has asked Twitter Inc to take down 1,178 accounts the country says are backed by arch rival Pakistan or operated by sympathizers of a separatist Sikh group, two technology ministry sources said on Monday.
Many of these accounts were sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative content on the ongoing farmers protests, one of the sources said, declining to be named as the order is not public.
Twitter has yet to comply with the government order, which was issued on Feb. 4, the sources said.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments