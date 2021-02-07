ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn futures fall

Reuters 07 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Thursday, despite the US Agriculture Department’s report of record weekly corn exports, traders said.

  • CBOT March corn settled 2 cents lower at $5.50 per bushel, after reaching $5.58, its highest since June 2013.

  • Export sales of US corn reached 7.520 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 28, according to the USDA - the biggest week of sales on record, led by 5.860 million tonnes sold to China.

  • Brazil’s agriculture minister said the country expects to harvest more than 103 million tonnes of corn, despite expected second-crop planting delays caused by a slow soybean harvest.

  • The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brazil reduced its estimate for Brazilian corn production to 105 million tonnes, versus the official USDA forecast of 109 million tonnes.

    • Argentina’s 2020/21 corn crop is expected at 46 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing lower-than-expected yields caused by dry weather as the reason for cutting its earlier estimate of 47 million tonnes.

  • Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest since July 2014, the United Nations food agency said, with rising corn prices leading to a 7.1% increase in the FAO’s cereal price index, buoyed in part by purchases by China and lower-than-expected US production.

Corn CBOT soybean food prices US Agriculture Department US production

CBOT corn futures fall

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.